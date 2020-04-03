Police make arrest in murder case after SWAT standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a murder suspect in Albuquerque today after a SWAT standoff.

Mark Anthony Bentacu, 30, had a warrant out for his arrest regarding a March 17 murder at the M&M gas station in southeast Albuquerque. In the incident, Javier Solis-Marrufo was shot and killed. Bentacu was identified as a suspect.

Bentacu is being charged with an open count of murder, assault with the intent to commit a violent felony, shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in death, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

