Police issue Silver Alert for missing Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 58-year-old Wilson Toledo. Toledo is five-feet, eight-inches tall, weighs 200-pounds, and has brown eyes and brown and grey hair.

Toledo was last seen on July 1, 2020, as police say he left his house after becoming upset with the person reporting that he was missing, Tammy Diaz. Toledo is said to have been diagnosed with a degenerative brain disease and a traumatic brain injury that causes him to have violent seizures.

Toledo is dependent on his medication for his medical condition and does not know how to contact Diaz to get home. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with “Legendary” printed on it, blue sweat pants, and black slippers.

Anyone with information on Toledo’s whereabouts is asked to call police.