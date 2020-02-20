Police issue Silver Alert for Albuquerque woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Irene Piaso. Irene was last seen on Thursday morning when police say she went out to get some air and walked away from her home.

It is unknown what area of Albuquerque she walked away from. Irene suffers from Alzheimer’s and may have difficulty finding her way back home. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shoes, and blue jeans.

Irene is five feet, three inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair. If anyone comes into contact with Irene or knows where she is you’re asked to contact the Albuquerque Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 505-242-2677.