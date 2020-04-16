Police issue Silver Alert for 68-year-old man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 68-year-old Kenneth Wayne Davis. Kenneth is a resident of Princeton Place Rehabilitation Center. Kenneth is five feet, ten inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Kenneth was last seen at the Rehabilitation Center on April 14, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing no shirt, blue scrubs for pants and no shoes or jacket. Kenneth suffers from health issues making him high risk if he does not receive his daily medical care.

If you see him, call the Albuquerque Police Department.

