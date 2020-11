RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho police have issued a Brittany Alert in an effort to locate 25-year-old Jesse Martinez. Martinez was last seen on Nov. 5 walking away from a residence on the 4600 block of Huron Road.

Martinez is a Hispanic male, five foot eight inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a light blue sweatshirt. Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts are asked to call Rio Rancho police at 505-891-7226.