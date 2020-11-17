Police issue Brittany Alert for Albuquerque teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Sophia Barela.

APD says Sophia was last seen on video on November 11, 2020, at approximately 10:30 p.m. leaving her residence of 10213 Del Haven St. SW and getting into an unknown red truck. Police say the make, model, and license plate of the red truck is unknown. Sophia is 4’10” tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes.

Police say Sophia has not runaway before and her family is concerned for her safety and it is unknown what Sophia was wearing at the time she ran away.

Police say if Sophia is located please contact her mother, Ms. Marisela Garcia, at 505-225-9823, or

the Missing Persons detective at 505-242-2677.

