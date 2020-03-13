Police issue Brittany Alert for Albuquerque teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for help locating 13-year-old Gabriel Peguero.

Police report Gabriel was last seen at his uncle’s residence in southwest Albuquerque in the area of Central Ave. and Atristco Dr around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Authorities say Gabriel left the home while his uncle was taking a phone call and has not been seen since.

APD reports Gabriel is mentally diminished and has the mental capacity of a seven or eight-year-old and requires constant supervision. He is not familiar with the area where he was last seen but may be trying to get to his home located around Pan American Fwy. and Jefferson although he does not know how to get there by himself.

Gabriel is five-feet eight-inches tall and weighs 160-pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants with the word “Echo” in white on them.

Gabriel has braces and scars on his chest and left forearm. He does not have a cell phone or money on him.

If you know the whereabouts of Gabriel you are asked to contact his mother Ashley Sandoval at 505-358-0367 or Detective Lorenzo Apodaca of the APD Missing Persons Unit at 505-924-6094.