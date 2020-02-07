Police issue all-clear after student claims to bring bomb to Rio Rancho elementary school

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department has issued an all-clear after a student at Enchanted Hills Elementary School reported he brought a bomb to school on Friday morning. RRPD reports the situation has since been resolved and students have returned to class.

Rio Rancho Public Schools reports that after the student’s statements, the school was evacuated as a safety caution and students have returned to classes. Police reported to the school and are actively investigating the incident.

No explosive device was found on the schools’ campus and RRPS says all students are safe. RRPS will be providing parents with information regarding the incident via emails, texts, and phone calls.

Police say they don’t expect anyone to be charged in the incident and did not reveal the age or motive of the student who made the claim.