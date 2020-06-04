Police involved in shooting in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 9800 block of Greenbrier in reference to a male in his mid-20s in crisis. Police say a confrontation ensued and shots were fired. Police say the suspect was transported to a hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured. Police say a weapon was found on the scene.

The shooting occurred in northeast Albuquerque near Tanoan Drive. Information is limited at this time, KRQE will provide updates as information is released.