ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Tuesday in southeast Albuquerque.

Police say officers responded to a dispute between two people near the area near San Mateo Blvd. and Kathryn S.E. Police say a man who was involved in the dispute has died. APD homicide detectives were called out to investigate the incident. No other details have been released.