ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The 17-year-old pregnant woman who was shot at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex in May is speaking out. This comes after a teen was charged with the murder of her baby.

Karla Malagon is still heartbroken, just six months removed from the most traumatic night of her life, on May 14 at Aspen Ridge Apartments off Kathryn and Louisiana.