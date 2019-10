ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are trying to figure out what led to a shooting Friday night near Los Altos Golf Course.

Police were originally dispatched to a shots fired call near Copper and Wyoming. On scene, officers found a car that appeared to have gone off the road. Inside was a person who appeared to have been shot.

The victim was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital. Police have not said if the shooting was related to road rage.