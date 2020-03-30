APD shoots and kills a man near downtown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque.

Police say they initiated a welfare check at a home on Edith, south of Coal at 1 p.m. on Monday after they received a call from the man’s employer. When police showed up, an altercation broke out and at least one officer fired his gun.

APD has not said what led to the shooting and are investigating whether the man had a weapon. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say they expect to be on scene throughout Monday night. The man’s name has not been released.