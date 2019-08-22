Police shoot, kill suspect after altercation in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police shut down part of Eubank near I-40 Thursday afternoon following a police shooting that left a man dead on the sidewalk.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near a city bus shelter along Eubank, to the west of the Walmart parking lot.

Witnesses told KRQE News 13 they heard several gunshots, then saw a group of police officers surrounding a body on the ground. From Sky News 13, the body was spotted lying beside the bus stop next to an old Boston Market restaurant and a Payless ShoeSource store.

Police say officers were called out to reports of a man waving a firearm at cars passing by while standing near the bus stop along Eubank, just south of I-40. APD says multiple officers responded and began talking to the man.

“This contact led to some sort of altercation, at which time multiple police officer fired their weapons,” said APD Deputy Chief Harold Medina in a media briefing Thursday afternoon.

When asked if investigators had recovered a weapon on or near the suspect, Medina said, it was “too early to tell” if the suspect who was killed actually had a weapon.

A witness who was going to the store when the shooting happened told KRQE News 13 she ducked for cover as gunshots rang out. She then saw police officers trying to save the suspect’s life.

“Some of (the police officers) were running around, but when I happened to look over, I could actually see a person doing chest compression like you could tell they were doing chest compressions,” witness Ann Fernandez said.

APD has yet to identify the suspect who was killed. Police say no officers or civilians were hurt.

Eubank remained closed in both direction at Copper Avenue into Thursday evening. Walmart remained open during the incident.

The Eubank bus stop shooting marks APD’s second shooting this week. On Tuesday, an officer shot and wounded a driver who was doing donuts repeatedly on San Mateo and blocking traffic. Police say he was also trying to drive into other cars. Witnesses say he also had a gun.

