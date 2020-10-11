Police investigating homicide in NW Albuquerque

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently investigating a homicide in the northwest part of the city. Officials say officers responded to a call Sunday morning near the area of Central and Adams NW.

When they arrived, police found a deceased male. No suspects are known at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss