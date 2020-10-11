Police investigating homicide in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently investigating a homicide in the northwest part of the city. Officials say officers responded to a call Sunday morning near the area of Central and Adams NW.
When they arrived, police found a deceased male. No suspects are known at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
