ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. Police say around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night a 2013 Hyundai was traveling east on Menaul near Carlisle when it hit a pedestrian crossing the street.

Police say it does not appear that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. They say pedestrian error appear to be a factor. No charges are pending for the driver.