ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police officers are currently investigating a homicide near Broadway and Iron.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 600 Block of Arno St. When they arrived on scene, they located four victims, one of those victims has died.

An APD Spokesman says this is a dynamic situation and the investigation is just beginning.

