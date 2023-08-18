ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the death of an elderly man at the Target on Lomas near Eubank. Details are limited but they said the man walked into the entrance of the store and collapsed and died. A customer who was in the store at the time said Target staff jumped in and tried to help before police arrived. “The staff tried to see if he would respond and eventually they started CPR, then used a defibrillator,” said the customer.

Police said they do not know what caused his death and whether it was a medical episode. They are continuing to investigate.