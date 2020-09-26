Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently investigating a shooting that happened earlier Saturday morning on the 9000 block of Trumbull Ave. SE.
Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 Saturday morning. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The incident is now a homicide investigation. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
