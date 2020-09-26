Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Albuquerque

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently investigating a shooting that happened earlier Saturday morning on the 9000 block of Trumbull Ave. SE.

Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 Saturday morning. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The incident is now a homicide investigation. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss