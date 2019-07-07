Police investigating after 4 people shot outside Albuquerque night club

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Police are investigating after four people were shot outside of a popular downtown night club early Sunday.

The Albuquerque Police Department says officers were called out to Lotus Night Club downtown just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. When police arrived, they say they found four people with gunshot wounds in an adjacent parking lot.

Officers also discovered blood and casings in the parking lot. Two victims were taken to Lovelace Hospital, a third to Presbyterian and a fourth victim was taken to UNMH. Authorities say that all of the victims are expected to survive.

Police first reported that three people were taken into custody for questioning. However, authorities have determined that after multiple interviews were conducted there were conflicting statements.

APD says that at this time there is insufficient evidence to make an arrest. An investigation has been launched by Valley Impact Detectives and police say a vehicle with multiple visible firearms have been sealed for a warrant.

This is an open and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 843-STOP.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as information as it is made available.