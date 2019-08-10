Police investigating a suspicious death in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Albuquerque Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead at an apartment complex near Montgomery and Pennsylvania on Friday evening.

Police say officers were called out to the Arioso Apartments around 6:30 p.m. Friday after a woman reported finding an unknown man bleeding in her apartment. When emergency crews arrived on scene they found the man unresponsive with no signs of life.

The man has not yet been identified.

Information is limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as details are made available.