ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police were called to the scene of a death. Officials said their Homicide Unit is investigating a suspicious death.
Story continues below:
The Homicide Unit was called to the 6000 block of Anderson Avenue SE for a suspicious death. Officials said a man was found dead inside an apartment. They also said the man had a gunshot wound.