Police investigate two crashes on Paseo Del Norte

Police are on the scene of two crashes early on the morning of Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating two separate crashes on Paseo del Norte early Wednesday morning. APD reports officers were originally dispatched to a vehicle and motorcycle crash at Paseo and Lousiana.

As officers arrived at the scene they discovered a second crash at Paseo and San Pedro. At this time, it is unclear if the two crashes are related.

Police say they are in the initial stages of the investigation. KRQE New 13 will provide updates as they are made available.