Police investigate suspicious death in southeast Albuquerque

Local News

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in the southeast area of the city early Wednesday morning.

Police report that officers responded to the area of Southern Boulevard and Eubank Boulevard in response to shots fired. When officers arrived they discovered a deceased man.

Authorities report at this time no suspect information is available. The victim’s identity remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

