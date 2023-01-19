ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating a suspicious death at Highland Park Thursday afternoon. According to APD, officers responded around noon to a report of a person who was unconscious and did not appear to be breathing.

Investigators at the scene later determined the woman at the southeast Albuquerque park was deceased. No other information has been released at this time.

APD says there were no obvious signs of trauma, but the Homicide Unit and Major Crime Scene Team are investigating.