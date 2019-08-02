Police investigate shooting death in Los Ranchos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque police are questioning a man they say shot and killed another man at a home in Los Ranchos.

Officers say the incident occurred near 4th Street and Solar and was a domestic dispute but have not released any further information as to what led up to the shooting. Neighbors across the street from Alvarado Elementary School near the home say this is usually a quiet neighborhood and are happy school is not yet in season.

“There’s nobody outstanding in the neighborhood or anything so we want to make sure people know they’re safe,” said Gilbert Gallegos with the Albuquerque Police Department.

Police have yet to confirm what charges if any, will be filed. They have not released the identities of either man but say they were both over the age of 50.