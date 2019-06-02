Police investigate possible theft of a new e-scooter Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque Police are looking into what appears to be the theft of an e-scooter and re-tweeted video of what appears to be a man stealing the scooter. The clip runs five seconds but has already been viewed more than 50-thousand times.

Some people commented, "It was only a matter of time, and it's a shame." At the launch a little more than a week ago, officials with parent company "Zagster" acknowledged people may try to steal the spin scooters. Those scooters are tracked, however, and can't be sold off. "We have the technology to see when a reservation is over and a scooter is off the grid in an area and we have the ability to shut it down," Zagster CEO Dan Grossman said at the scooter launch last week.

There have been reports of stolen scooters in other cities. KRQE News 13 reached out to the Boston-based company for a comment on the video and so far, has not responded as of this writing.

With 250 scooters on the street and 500 more on the way people are hopeful that this behavior doesn't become the norm. "I think out of all the things happening in this city right now I think this is a positive not a negative," says Justine Kopchick.

At the recent launch, Zagster called Albuquerque a pilot program, and that it will give the company an idea of what changes or additions need to be made to the city's e-scooter ordinance.