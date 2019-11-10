Police investigate overnight shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night in southeast Albuquerque.

Police got a call about multiple gunshots near Central and Tramway around 2 a.m. Officers were able to locate the specific apartment where they believe the gunshots originated from. Inside was a suspect with a violent history that already had a warrant out for his arrest.

He refused to exit, so a SWAT team was activated. It is unknown if there were any injuries, or if the suspect has been taken into custody.

