ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in southwest Albuquerque that critically injured a man on Thursday evening. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that a single-vehicle motorcycle crash happened near Sage Road and Snow Vista Boulevard.

Police state a male was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital where was last known to be in critical condition. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.