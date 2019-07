ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque.

Officers say around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, someone called police after they noticed a man face down in a parking lot near Juan Tabo and Candelaria. The passerby tried to give the man CPR but the individual was already deceased.

Detectives say the man did have trauma to his chest but have yet to identify him, his cause of death, or any potential suspects.