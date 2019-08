RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Rio Rancho Saturday evening.

Officers are at the intersection of Husky Drive and New Foundland Drive. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

The public is asked to avoid the area. Authorities state that there is no ongoing danger to the public.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.