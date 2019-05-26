Albuquerque police identify Uber driver in fatal crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Eastbound Alameda in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque Police have identified the Uber driver injured in a possible DWI crash that killed two people. The crash happened late Friday night at Alameda and Pan American Frontage Road.

Police say a man driving eastbound on Alameda Blvd. in a 2017 Ford Fusion was attempting to make a left turn onto northbound Pan American Freeway when he was hit by a 2007 Kia sedan. According to police, the Kia was traveling westbound on Alameda Blvd. at a high rate of speed.

Two rear passengers in the Ford Fusion died. They were discovered to be Uber passengers and have yet to be identified.

The Uber driver, Brian Cantrell is at a local hospital with injuries. The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The male driver of the Kia has not been identified pending a blood draw and possible charges. APD says DWI units are conducting an investigation since the driver of the Kia showed signs of impairment.

Police say DWI is a factor in the investigation. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.