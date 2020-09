ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Juan Tabo and Cochiti on Monday morning. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m.

APD reports that an occupant in a vehicle was ejected and has died. The crash initially had closed all lanes of Juan Tabo along a stretch north of Central, these lanes have all reopened. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.