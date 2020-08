Sky News 13 flies over a fatal crash on the west side of Albuquerque on Friday, August 7, 2020. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal crash on the West Side Friday morning.

The crash happened at Dellyne Ave and Bosque School Rd N.W. Officers transferred one person to the hospital where they later died. Police recommend that drivers avoid the area as the investigate the scene.

No other information about the crash has been released at this time. KRQE will provide updates as more information is released.