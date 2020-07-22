Police investigate fatal crash in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the northwest region of the city Wednesday afternoon. APD reports the crash is at Coors Boulevard and Irving.
Police have closed the southbound lanes of Coors while officers investigate the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
