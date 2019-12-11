Police investigate death of 4-year-old child in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-Albuquerque police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old Wednesday morning.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports that around 9:59 p.m. Tuesday officers were dispatched to the Cinnamon Tree apartments in response to an unresponsive child. Authorities say the child was immediately transported to the hospital by first responders.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Children’s Unit were called to the scene to take part in a follow-up investigation. Police say the child’s biological mother is being interviewed for additional information.

APD reports that there was a male and female friend of the mother at the scene who are also being interviewed. The two friends had two children at the scene who were 8-months and 1-year-old.

CACU and CYFD are evaluating the children’s safety and placement.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.