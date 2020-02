ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at the Walmart near Coors and Rio Bravo.

The store was evacuated out of a precaution. According to APD, police will be conducting a walk-through with store managers to determine the safety of the store before customers are allowed back in.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as more information is released.