Police investigate after pedestrian struck by car in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - You may have gotten mail asking if you want to apply for an absentee ballot, but it's not from any of the county clerks' offices. With the upcoming election, county clerks across New Mexico are sending out absentee ballot applications in about a month.

"We will be mailing everyone who hasn't applied for one, we will mail them one on September 14th," said Linda Stover, Bernalillo County Clerk, who suggests it's also time to make sure your voter registration is up-to-date. "You want your ballot to go to the right place so you need to go online and check your voter information. Make sure your name is right, your address is right. Perfect time to get it caught up. That way you're voting on what affects you, where you live."