Police investigate after pedestrian struck by car in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is at the scene of a crash between a pedestrian and a car in northeast Albuquerque on Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Broadway Blvd. and Mountain Road.

APD reports the driver brought the injured pedestrian to the University of New Mexico Hospital where he remains in critical condition. Police report the incident will most likely impact the morning commute into downtown as Broadway is closed at Mountain in both directions. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

