Police investigate after man dies at northeast Albuquerque fire station

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating after a man showed up to a fire station and then died.

According to police, a woman took a man to the fire station at Pennsylvania and Central. The man had been shot and later died at the fire station. At this time it is unclear if the woman took the man to the station late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

Police say they are trying to figure out where the shooting happened. At this time there is no suspect information.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss