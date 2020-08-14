Police investigate after man dies at northeast Albuquerque fire station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating after a man showed up to a fire station and then died.
According to police, a woman took a man to the fire station at Pennsylvania and Central. The man had been shot and later died at the fire station. At this time it is unclear if the woman took the man to the station late Thursday night or early Friday morning.
Police say they are trying to figure out where the shooting happened. At this time there is no suspect information.
