Police identify man found murdered over the weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the man found murdered on a sidewalk this weekend as 46-year-old David Parsons.

A transit driver who was in the area near 65th and Trujillo found the body. APD says Parsons had signs of trauma but police have not released the cause of death.

KRQE News 13 has reported on Parson’s before in 2013. He tried running over a group of kids playing basketball in his neighborhood. A 12-year-old boy had to push his sister out of the way to save her.

Later that year, we highlighted his family’s struggles to get him help for his mental health. He suffered from paranoid schizophrenia. His family says they fought to get him treatment for years.

APD has not identified any suspects or a motive in his murder.

