Police identify armed robber in Highland High School sweatshirt

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this week, KRQE News 13 reported on the man accused of going on a crime spree along Eubank. Now, police say after News 13’s story ran showing his pictures, they got an anonymous tip identifying him.

“Everybody was freaking out, they were actually were barricading themselves inside,” said Peter Cordova, who works at a Smoke Shop on Eubank.

On Tuesday, businesses on the stretch of Eubank just south of I-40 say they were on lockdown because a man with a gun was trying to rob them. The man seen in the surveillance pictures pointing a gun has since been identified by police as 22-year-old Jacquan Abe.

In this arrest warrant, police say Abe walked up to Dan’s Automotive on Eubank and asked why they were watching his house with cameras. Abe’s home sits directly behind the body shop.

The employee told police Abe walked away, but the employee was concerned and grabbed his gun. They say Abe then came back and began punching the employee, before slashing the man’s face with a razor blade.

During the scuffle, the employee’s gun fell from his holster and Abe picked it up. Police say he then tried shooting the employee three times in the head, but the gun misfired every time. Police say Abe then robbed an insurance office at gunpoint, and the employee gave him $60.

In the arrest warrant, police say Abe recently received an unsatisfactory discharge from probation. He was on probation after being charged with two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm in 2012.

Many people on social media drew a lot of attention to Abe’s Highland High School hoodie. Police confirm he did attend the school at one point, according to his transcripts.

Abe is facing charges for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and robbery with a deadly weapon. He is currently at large.