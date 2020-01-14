Police identify Albuquerque carjacking suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have identified the man they believe carjacked a local high school student.

The terrifying incident from November was caught on home surveillance video. The 17-year-old Sandia High School student says a masked man wearing a bulletproof vest and hockey jersey approached him outside his Northeast Heights home, pointed a gun at him, stole his keys and then took off with his car.

Police now believe that man is Miguel Chavez. According to an arrest warrant, days before the carjacking Chavez broke into an Albuquerque Police officer’s car and stole body armor.

Police searched his apartment and found the body armor and the hockey jersey, as well as items belonging to the teen. Police say Chavez is a convicted felon and was on probation during these alleged incidents.