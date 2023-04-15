ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homicide investigation has begun. Authorities reported the information Saturday.
According to Albuquerque Police Department (APD), a dead person was found inside a vehicle at 3400 Comanche Road NE.
Police said they think the person was shot. The Homicide Unit is on the case.