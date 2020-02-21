Police give new details following destructive crime spree

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say the two suspects who went on a destructive crime spree earlier this week caused even more damage than originally thought.

Police say a total of six trucks were stolen from McDade-Woodcock Electrical near Candelaria and Girard Tuesday. Two of those trucks were used as battering rams to break into Dad’s Fine Jewelry store and Butch’s Guns shop. Five guns were taken.

Police arrested 22-year-old Leroy Martinez the same day but are continuing to look for a second suspect only known as ‘smiles.’

