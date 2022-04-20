ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A busy Albuquerque intersection was blocked off Tuesday morning for an unusual call.
Albuquerque Police say they found a makeshift meth lab, in a shopping cart, near San Mateo and Cutler. Police shut down the intersection while officers cleared the scene. There is no information on whether anyone was arrested.