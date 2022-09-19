ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia High School has lifted a “shelter in place” status after an Albuquerque Police response to an on-campus fight that may have involved a firearm. APD says there have been no reports of any injuries or gunshots.

The situation unfolded in the noon-hour Monday. In a tweet, Albuquerque Police officers are conducting a walkthrough of the school to ensure everyone is safe. Albuquerque Public Schools tweeted around 1 p.m. that the shelter in place had been lifted at the school at the intersection of Candelaria and Pennsylvania.

Over the last three weeks, Albuquerque Public Schools has dealt with at least two other safety scares at district high schools. On August 31, a 17-year-old student is alleged to have fired a gun in the driveway of the Del Norte High School campus parking lot at Montgomery and San Mateo. Last Friday, APD made an emergency response to Volcano Vista High School on the westside, but found no credible threat there.

