Police coming out in force to tackle Balloon Fiesta crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are cracking down on criminals who could be targeting Balloon Fiesta tourists.

Police say their Balloon Fiesta Safety Operation Officers arrested two people in a stolen vehicle during its first weekend. In a separate case, APD says officers with the same operation arrested a man reportedly casing hotels early Saturday morning along Menaul.

KRQE reached out to APD to ask if they’re increasing their usual patrols for Balloon Fiesta but have not heard back.

