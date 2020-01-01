Police chase down murder suspect hiding under a blanket in a car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He was a wanted murder suspect out of Santa Fe. New Mexico State Police tracked him down in Albuquerque, but this suspect did not give up easily and had help.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was aware of James Garcia’s murder charges, but she did not do a very good job of hiding him under a blanket in the backseat of the car.

It all began when prosecutors said 26-year-old James Garcia killed 20-year-old Daniel Gisler in a drug deal gone wrong in Santa Fe.

When police learned the murder suspect was hiding under a blanket in the backseat of a red Dodge Stratus earlier this month, police stopped the car.

The dashcam video showed that the officer approached with a gun. When the officer tried to open the driver’s door, the female driver, 27-year-old Mercady Montoya, sped off and led police on a chase down Forest Service 333 Road onto Tramway.

Police pulled a pit maneuver and hit the car, making it stop in the middle of the road. Then, police yanked Montoya to the ground. Officers busted the backseat window open with a gun and pulled both the blanket and Garcia out.

After about five minutes of mayhem, Garcia is finally taken into custody.

Garcia is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence related to the case out of Santa Fe. His arraignment is scheduled for next week.

As for Montoya, she is facing felony charges including aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault on an officer. She was released on her own recognizance pending trial.