Police called after pro-life protesters show up outside Eldorado High School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The morning drop off at Eldorado High School on Friday turned into a scene where police had to be called.

Pro-life demonstrators were legally on the sidewalk outside the high school with graphic signs sharing their view on abortion. At some point in the morning, someone going onto campus was upset they were there.

“I don’t know exactly because I wasn’t right there. I think he felt he should stand in front of the sign or something. One person thought they got pushed,” said Rosemary Connell, a pro-life demonstrator.

Albuquerque Police Department was called to the scene to calm things down. They determined no assault actually happened and the protesters were allowed to stay out there.

The pro-life protesters told KRQE they frequently go outside high schools to talk with students about abortion on their way into school. “Part of our strategy is to go to high schools, stand on the sidewalk which is perfectly legal, because we have some tremendous discussions with students,” Connell said.

Despite people’s views on the issue, people in the area don’t think any demonstrators should be giving lessons about the issue at schools. “No, I don’t think it’s appropriate,” said Glenn Gress of Albuquerque said.

“I think a place like downtown, that’s fine. But around children, and a bunch of people, growing children I guess, I don’t think it’s a good idea,” said Alicia Chavez, who lives in the area.

Some people said it intrudes on a parent’s place in the discussion of the issue. “I’m from a different religion. I would be offended if someone teaches my kid to be a different religion or different opinion,” Daniel Curtis, who lives nearby said.

“When their children are out in the world, parents don’t always have the time to wait until they want to discuss something. In fact, this is a good discussion starter. When your students go home, have a good discussion with them about abortion,” Connell said.

“It’s okay to have free speech… it’s fine to have your opinion. But, please be also respectful of what you’re doing to an environment,” Curtis said.

Albuquerque Public Schools said it doesn’t have pro-life protesters outside its campuses often but does have them on occasion. When it happens, APS said it monitors the situation to make sure students and staff are safe. It also makes sure the protesters don’t come on campus and that learning is not interrupted.

According to APD, no citations or arrests were made at the incident.

