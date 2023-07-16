ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local authorities are asking for help finding a missing veteran. The vehicle he was driving was recently found, but he hasn’t been located yet.

According to Albuquerque Police Department (APD), Jim Willis, 43, left his home on July 6 in a Ford Expedition with NM license plate AYZF51. That vehicle was found on the West Mesa. It was “vandalized and destroyed.”

When he left his home, APD said he didn’t have his wallet, but he took his phone. It has since been turned off, or the battery died.

Willis suffers from multiple mental disorders. He was last seen wearing a grey, Rubicorn t-shirt. He’s 6’1″ with blue eyes and brown hair.

Call APD at 505-242-COPS if you see him or have information. You can also contact the Missing Persons Unit at 505-242-2677.